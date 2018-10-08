From a first career interception to a drive-ending sack to scoring a two-point conversion, here are the highlight performances from Utah ties in the NFL during Week 5:

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Johnson made his first career interception for Buffalo in the Bills’ 13-12 win over Tennessee.

Johnson picked off Marcus Mariota in the second quarter when he jumped the route of the receiver, intercepting the pass over the middle inside Tennessee territory.

One week after the rookie recorded his first career sack, he also had four solo tackles and a pass deflection while playing 27 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Weddle had a solid day, including a sack, for Baltimore in the Ravens’ 12-9 loss to Cleveland.

Weddle started at free safety and had eight tackles, including seven solo, and added a 9-yard sack and a quarterback hurry while playing all 80 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

He sacked Browns rookie Baker Mayfield for a 9-yard loss on a third-down play in the first quarter — bursting through the line untouched on a blitz — that bumped Cleveland out of field goal range, back to the Baltimore 44.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Williams found the end zone for two points for Green Bay in the Packers’ 31-23 loss to Detroit.

He started at running back for the Packers and had six carries for 33 yards and two receptions for 19 yards on 33 offensive snaps, most among Green Bay running backs, and three on special teams.

Williams also caught a two-point conversion for Green Bay on its touchdown drive to open the third quarter to pull the Packers within 24-8.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the locals on NFL active rosters performed during Week 5 of the 2018 season:

PATRIOTS 38, COLTS 24

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.

Not active for game with a groin injury. Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had eight tackles, including six solo stops, while playing 73 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

Indianapolis

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Played nine offensive snaps and was targeted once on a pass.

BILLS 13, TITANS 12

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: See above.

See above. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had a solo tackle, a 1-yard tackle for loss, while playing 23 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Had a special teams tackle while playing 12 special teams snaps.

PANTHERS 33, GIANTS 31

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played 10 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.

Played 10 snaps on offense and seven on special teams. Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Not active for game with a toe injury.

New York

No locals on roster

BENGALS 27, DOLPHINS 17

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Had a team-high nine tackles, including seven solo stops, and a 2-yard tackle for loss as well as a pass deflection while playing 46 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Had a special teams tackle while playing eight special teams snaps.

BROWNS 12, RAVENS 9

Cleveland

No locals on roster

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: See above.

LIONS 31, PACKERS 23

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.

Not active for game with a shoulder injury. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played 21 special teams snaps.

Played 21 special teams snaps. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback had a solo tackle and a pass deflection while playing 80 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had an assisted tackle while playing 25 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: See above.

CHIEFS 30, JAGUARS 14

Kansas City

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork: Played six offensive snaps and six on special teams.

Played six offensive snaps and six on special teams. Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played one offensive snap and 16 on special teams.

Jacksonville

No locals on roster

JETS 34, BRONCOS 16

New York

No locals on active roster

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played 65 offensive snaps and two on special teams. He injured his right ankle during the game.

Started at left tackle and played 65 offensive snaps and two on special teams. He injured his right ankle during the game. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had five receptions for 59 yards on six targets and added a special teams tackle while playing 22 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

Had five receptions for 59 yards on six targets and added a special teams tackle while playing 22 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Started at wide receiver and had one reception for 6 yards and a special teams tackle while playing six offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

STEELERS 41, FALCONS 17

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Played 18 special teams snaps.

Atlanta

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.

CHARGERS 26, RAIDERS 10

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had an assisted tackle while playing 14 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams.

Had an assisted tackle while playing 14 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams. Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Started at left tackle and played all 64 offensive snaps for the Chargers.

Oakland

No locals on active roster

VIKINGS 23, EAGLES 21

Minnesota

No locals on roster

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Not active for game with a calf injury.

RAMS 33, SEAHAWKS 31

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 19 special teams snaps.

Played 19 special teams snaps. JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Not active for game with a broken hand.

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Had three special teams tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 12 special teams snaps.

Had three special teams tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 12 special teams snaps. Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at linebacker and had eight tackles, including three solo stops and a stop for no gain on a third-and-goal play from the 1, while playing all 66 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and six on special teams.

CARDINALS 28, 49ERS 18

Arizona

No locals on active roster

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and had three solo tackles while playing all 51 defensive snaps for the 49ers and 12 on special teams.

TEXANS 19, COWBOYS 16

Houston

No locals on roster

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Not active for game.

