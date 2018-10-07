Isha Be, 5, plays with her brother on a large swing during a break in the rain at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Sunday. According to KSL's Dan Guthrie, there is a possibility of more scattered showers along the Wasatch Front Monday, but they'll gradually end throughout the day. There will be a break on Tuesday before another storm moves through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs will continue to remain in the upper 50s, which well below average for this time of year. By Saturday and Sunday, the skies should be clear with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

