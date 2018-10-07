Dixie State’s bid to knock off its second ranked opponent in as many weeks came up just short as the Trailblazers wound up on the wrong end of a tough 1-0 result at No. 5 Colorado School of Mines in RMAC women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at Stermole Stadium.

The conference-leading Orediggers (11-1-1, 8-0-0 RMAC) struck for the game’s lone goal with 3:35 to play in the first half when Eliot Edwards headed home a free kick played in by Dominque Rivera.

Dixie State (6-5-0, 2-5-0 RMAC), which was held to just one shot attempt in the opening stanza, had a good look at the equalizer midway through the 78th minute with an Ambree Bennett header chance, but CSM keeper Shannon Mooney made the save to keep DSU off the board.

The Trailblazers had two more scoring opportunities with five-plus minutes to play in regulation — the first coming off the boot of freshman Whitley Johns — but again Mooney was there to deny the chance. Then, with 4:15 to play, freshman Tess Donaldson had a header attempt sail just wide, and CSM managed to run out the clock from there to clinch the win.

“It was a tough loss on the road against a quality opponent. We had a lot of good moments and periods during the game but just couldn't muster the quality in front of the net that's needed,” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “It is frustrating for everyone, but we can't fault the effort and desire from our team. Playing nine of our opening 11 games on the road hasn't been easy this season, but we have learned a lot about ourselves. We will work hard again in practice this week and get ready for two more RMAC games next weekend.”

Dixie State will play four of its final six regulars season matches at home, beginning next weekend with a pair of games against Adams State on Friday, Oct. 12, followed by a date vs. Fort Lewis on Sunday, Oct. 14.