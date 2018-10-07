Utah State's men's tennis went 2-2 in singles play on the final day of the Boise State-hosted Dar Walters Fall Classic on Sunday.

In extra matches, freshman Daniel Bushamuka faced Boise State's Stefan LaLovic, winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, while junior Sergiu Bucur cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ignatius Castelino of Denver. Freshman Mitch Johnson, who made it to the quarterfinals of the blue bracket in day two, fell to Aaron Dimer of Denver in straight sets, 3-6, 2-6. Fellow freshman Rithvik Bollipalli also lost in straight sets to Denver as Daniel Krulig won by a 6-2, 7-5 final.

Utah State men's tennis will be back in action Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 16-19, at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada.