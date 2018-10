SALT LAKE CITY — Ministering to others, the Savior Jesus Christ and a "home-centered" approach to church were some of the more common themes of talks during this weekend's 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Interested in a particular topic? See which general conference talks addressed which themes by clicking on the links below.

Want to review the talks by session instead? You can do that as well.

Jesus Christ

Ministering

Home-centered church

General women's session

Doubt

Parenting

Technology

Service

Overcoming adversity

Inspirational stories

Faith

Temples

Sabbath day

Name of the church

Marriage

Children

Announcements