STANFORD, Calif. — Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson had one thought on his mind as he sped down the right sideline after intercepting a pass by Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello: “Don’t get caught.”

Johnson didn’t, obviously, and just like that the Utes had a two-touchdown lead early in the second quarter of Saturday’s 40-21 upset of the No. 14 Cardinal.

“He’s a tremendously gifted athlete and it was a perfect call in that it was a red zone coverage where he can play aggressive outside technique,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who added that Johnson had some inside help and the ball was slightly underthrown. “He stole it and was out of the gate.”

GOOD SPORT: Stanford coach David Shaw had kind things to say about the Utes.

“First of all, (we) lost to a very good team in Utah,” Shaw said. “Coach Whittingham has done a great job for years there with their football team, their philosophy, their toughness, their effort. Great job by them. Great job.”

LENGTHY DROUGHT: The 57-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley to Samson Nacua with 7:12 remaining in the game was Utah’s first since Huntley teamed with tight end Brant Kuithe with 14:43 to go in the season opener against Weber State on Aug. 30. The drought extended through more than 16 quarters of playing time.

Huntley said much of it was self-inflicted.

“That showed a lot,” he explained. “It shows up on the stat sheet and everything like that. … Today we kept working and put it all together.”

NO LOVE: Stanford’s decision not to play senior running back Bryce Love, who injured his ankle a week earlier at Notre Dame, wasn’t made until Saturday morning. Shaw said Love “felt pretty decent” early in the week and really wanted to play. However, the Heisman Trophy candidate was really sore after a couple of workouts that weren’t intensive.

“I think if we played in a couple more days, he probably would have been ready to go,” Shaw said.

EXTRA POINTS: Utah now holds a 5-4 advantage in the all-time series with Stanford. … This was the widest margin of victory between the Utes and Cardinal since 1924 (Stanford 30, Utah 0). … The Utes improved to 15-14 in games played on ESPN. … Woods Cross High School alum Sean Barton had four tackles for Stanford. Timpview High alum Gabe Reid had the lone sack for the Cardinal. … The attendance was 37,244.

Arizona (3-3, 2-1) at Utah (3-2, 1-2)