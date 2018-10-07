Weber State women’s soccer is now on a four-game winning streak and a six-game unbeaten streak as the Wildcats downed Montana, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon in the final home game of the season.

Chansi Crompton, Morgan Quarnberg, Olivia Glassford, Shailyn Jenkins, Sarah McCarthy and Madison Garlock have all been influential players to the Wildcat squad in their four years. Weber State started the game honoring those six seniors, and what a way for the seniors to say farewell with a victory.

“Today was a tough game,” said head coach Tim Crompton. “The Griz are well coached and caused some problems for us to start the game. However, we found a nice rhythm 10 minutes in and were rewarded with a couple of nice goals. It’s tough to put losses on opponents this time of year, but our girls were up for the task in the end.”

Madison Garlock and Olivia Barton were the dynamic duo of the game. In the 27th minute, Chansi Crompton had the ball in the corner and she dished it to Garlock who booted the ball deep into center field where Barton was able to get a foot on it and drive it past Montana’s goalie into the back of the net.

After the Wildcats had the 1-0 lead, the match started heating up between the two teams, and in the 40th minute, Weber State fouled in their own 18 giving Montana a penalty kick. Montana sank the PK to tie the game, 1-1.

Just six minutes into the second half, the Garlock and Barton duo was back at it with an almost identical play. Garlock from the outside line of the 18 sent a ball soaring into the center of the field and waiting just outside of the opposite post was Barton, who got a foot on the ball to send it into the back of the net. WSU had a 2-1 lead.

Weber State advances to 7-3-4 overall on the season and remains unbeaten in Big Sky play with a 5-0-1 record. Weber State has three more games this season, all on the road, starting with Eastern Washington and Idaho next weekend.

Weber State is set to host the Big Sky Conference tournament starting Oct. 31. Tickets are available now.