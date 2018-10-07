Aimee Kurfurst scored her eighth goal of the season to lead the Griffins to victory. The Griffins have won the last three overtime periods they have played in.

Westminster came out firing with 20 shots and eight corner kicks to the Cougars nine shots and single corner.

The first half was almost all Griffins. Westminster took seven shots with four on target being turned away by the Cougar goalkeeper.

The Griffins continued to press offensively, but Colorado Christian found their moments as well. Westminster ended the second half with 10 shots, four on goal, and Colorado Christian recorded seven shots with four on goal. Both goalkeepers came up with the necessary saves to force the game into overtime, 0-0.

In the 99th minute, Kurfurst dribbled through the defense and shot from the top of the penalty box, beating the keeper for the game-winner.

Kurfurst tallied six shots with four on goal and recorded the games only goal; Kurfurst's fourth goal of the season and first game-winner.

Libby Dearden and Emma Heyn each took three shots. Heyn placed two on target, and Dearden had one. Hillary Weixler recorded her fourth shutout with five saves.

Westminster returns home for games against Fort Lewis and Adams State on Friday and Sunday, respectively.