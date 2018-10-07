Dixie State men’s soccer team picked up a big road point after coming away with a scoreless draw at South Dakota Mines on a frigid and wet Sunday morning at Sioux Park Stadium.

DSU (3-7-2, 1-5-2 RMAC) came out aggressive in the opening 45 minutes as the Trailblazers attempted eight shots, four on goal, and had six corner kick chances, but it could not find the back of the net. The Blazers kept up the offensive pressure in the second half with eight more shot attempts (two SOG) and four corners, but they again were unable to score that first goal.

After the first overtime period, Dixie State had a great chance to end the match four-plus minutes in the final extra frame when freshman Idris Alabi flicked a quick cross to the near post, but SDM (2-8-2/1-5-2 RMAC) netminder Kyle Daledovich made a sprawling save on the point-blank attempt to extend the match.

The Blazers then looked as if they scored the game-winner less than a minute later, but the assistant referee signaled DSU for offsides. DSU had one more late chance with less than one minute to play as junior Moises Medina streaked down the left sideline, but his final shot attempt was blocked away.

Dixie State outshot SDM, 19-10, including a 7-4 edge in shots on frame, and finished with 12 corner kicks. Medina and freshman Tony Foulger paced the Blazer offense with five shot attempts apiece. Junior goalkeeper Zach Nielson stopped four Hardrocker shots en route to his sixth career shutout result.

Dixie State heads back on the road next weekend for return matches at No. 11 Colorado Mesa on Friday, Oct. 12, and at Fort Lewis on Sunday, Oct. 14.