POWER COUNTY, Idaho — A Tooele man died Saturday at a Pocatello hospital as a result of injuries sustained when his car struck the rear of a truck hauling potatoes on I-86 near the Arbon Valley exit.

Dean Rottini, 57, was driving an Audi coupe west on I-86 about 8:20 p.m. Saturday when his car collided with the rear of a westbound semitrailer, according to the Idaho State Police.

Rottini was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital. The truck driver was wearing a seat belt and did not require hospital care, police said.