Westminster men's soccer fell to the No. 16 Colorado School of Mines, 1-0, on a late penalty kick in the second half. The Griffins are 5-2-1 in conference play and 9-2-1 on the year.

A penalty call led to the single goal of the match. An excellent defensive effort only allowed five shots on target. The Griffins had five shots on target and earned nine corner kicks, seven more than the home team.

Goalkeeper Will Desantis came up with four saves. Desantis made an impressive save, low at the left post, on a close range shot to keep the score level in the first half.

Westminster came close to taking the lead in the 26th minute of the first half when Amit Hefer's shot, from wide left, forced Oredigger keeper to parry it over the crossbar with a fingertip. The ensuing corner kick bounced around precariously in the box until the defense was able to kick it clear.

A through ball in the second half gave Westminster another chance as Danny Darrelli recovered the ball that slipped out of the keeper's hands. The defense recovered to deny Darrelli a chance on goal.

Westminster's next two games are on the road at Fort Lewis and Colorado Mesa on Friday and Sunday, respectively.