Following its 45-20 road win at BYU this past weekend, Utah State football is receiving votes in both polls this week as it garnered 11 votes in the coaches poll and five votes in the Associated Press poll to rank 33rd nationally in both polls.

For Utah State, it is the first time it has received votes in either poll since October 18, 2015, following its 52-26 home win against then-No. 21 Boise State, as it received seven votes in the AP poll to rank 36th and five votes in the coaches poll to rank tied for 34th.

Utah State, which is currently 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in Mountain West play, hosts UNLV (2-3, 0-1 MW) this Saturday in its annual Homecoming game with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. USU is 16-7 all-time against the Rebels, including an 8-3 home record, and a 3-0 mark in previous Homecoming games.

Utah State’s 4-1 record start to the season is its best since 2012. The last time USU began a year with a 5-1 record was back in 1978 when that team won its first five games. USU is also looking to begin Mountain West play with a 2-0 record for the third time as the 2013 team won its first two league games and the 2015 team won its first three conference games.

On the season, Utah State ranks among the top-40 teams in the nation in 20 different statistical categories, including ranking third in scoring offense (50.2 points per game), fifth in defensive touchdowns (two), seventh in turnovers forced (13), ninth in kickoff returns (27.69 yards per return) and 19th in tackles for loss (7.8 per game). USU also ranks second in the nation with nine scoring drives on the season of less than 60 seconds, but it also has eight scoring drives of 10-plus plays and 13 scoring drives that have covered at least 70 yards.

Utah State’s offense has also scored 40-plus points in each of its last four games, marking the first time in school history it has accomplished that feat.