SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson announced 12 new temples and the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple on Sunday at the 188th Semiannual General Conference.

Here are the 12 new temples.

Mendoza, Argentina

Salvador, Brazil

Yuba City, California

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Praia, Cape Verde

Yigo, Guam

Puebla, Mexico

Auckland, New Zealand

Lagos, Nigeria

Davao, Philippines

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Washington County, Utah

Twitter reacted quickly:

Very excited for a few of those temple announcements. So happy for the Saints in New Zealand, Puerto Rico especially. And a second temple in Nigeria! #ldsconf #generalconference — Nick Newman (@nicknewman801) October 7, 2018

Now everyone’s Googling to find out where Washington County, Utah is. #ldsconf — Dave Perez (@RightGoodTowel) October 7, 2018

I’M NOT CRYING OVER THE PUERTO RICO TEMPLE ANNOUNCEMENT YOU ARE #LDSConf — 🎃👻 Ryu! 👻🎃 (@RyuRedwings2) October 7, 2018

This makes me so emotional. The temple has blessed me infinitely by sealing me to my husband and family, and I absolutely cannot wait for the people near these new temples to have those same blessings at an easier reach.



💜💜💜#LDSConf #GeneralConference https://t.co/FVrzO1E6RB — hannah grace (@hgmarx) October 7, 2018

WASHINGTON COUNTY UTAH I GET TWO TEMPLES IM IN TEARS #generalconference — savannah 🌷 (@lifeinsavseyes) October 7, 2018

12 new temples! My heart is so grateful! #GeneralConference — Amy Robles (@itsAmyRobles) October 7, 2018

Yay Temples!!!!!!! I've been waiting ALL conference for this #LDSConf #GeneralConference — ladyozma (@ladyozma) October 7, 2018

When so many temples are announced you need to provide a map for folks to follow along. Another amazing #GeneralConference for the records. #PresOaks & #ElderRendlund's talks we're probably my favorites. pic.twitter.com/6zUAU04fOp — W. Garrett Myler (@garrettmyler) October 7, 2018

Chris served his mission in Mendoza, Argentina; feeling so emotional about a new temple there-what an amazing day 💛💛💛 #generalconference — carlie 🎃 (@carolineriding) October 7, 2018