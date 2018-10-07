STANFORD, Calif. — Perhaps Britain Covey put it best. In the aftermath of Utah’s 40-21 upset of 14th-ranked Stanford, the sophomore receiver summarized the accomplishment.

“There’s not much more you can do than come in here and win,” he said.

The Utes, though, did plenty to make it happen. Contributions came from a variety of sources.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who had a 100-yard interception return in the second quarter, said it had something to do with the team’s determination to believe and then come out, fight and play hard every down.

“That’s what we did on all cylinders — offense, defense and special teams,” Johnson added.

The numbers were impressive as Utah ended a two-game slide by overpowering Stanford. Johnson’s pick-six off of quarterback K.J. Costello headlined a solid showing by the defense. The Utes wound up with eight tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions.

Linebacker Chase Hansen had a team-high nine tackles, while defensive end Bradlee Anae topped the squad with three stops (including two sacks) behind the line of scrimmage. Anae was also credited with a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Other defensive standouts include safety Corrion Ballard (two pass breakups, fumble recovery), tackle Hauati Pututau (interception), defensive end Nick Heninger (fumble recovery), nickelback Javelin Guidry (pass breakup, forced fumble) and linebacker Cody Barton (eight tackles, pass breakup).

“We’ve just got to keep getting better and just tighten up on the little things,” Johnson said. “We could have done a lot better, but I’m proud of our defense.”

We just continue to fight through adversity and we came out with a win today. Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley

Despite playing without Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love (ankle injury), Stanford finished with 423 yards of total offense (381 passing) and scored touchdowns on three straight drives over the second and third quarters.

The outburst allowed the Cardinal to climb back into contention after an early 21-0 deficit. Even so, the Utes never trailed and wound up scoring the final 13 points to pull away handily.

“We were just telling ourselves ‘just make a play,’” Johnson said of the team’s demeanor when the score was trimmed to 27-21 late in the third quarter.

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson following Saturday’s victory at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/NPbznj4Tfo — Dirk Facer (@DirkFacer) October 7, 2018

Quarterback Tyler Huntley noted that the team simply pulled it all together as Utah snapped Stanford’s 11-game win streak at home and improved to 4-0 all-time as guests of the Cardinal.

“We just continue to fight through adversity and we came out with a win today,” said Huntley, who completed 17 of 21 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown — a 57-yard scoring strike to Samson Nacua in the fourth quarter.

Running back Zack Moss set the tone with 160 yards rushing and two TDs. Utah tallied 421 yards of total offense. Covey was the top receiver with six catches.

“It was good, man,” Moss said. “It was good to see the guys with a lot of energy.”

However, of all the numbers posted, Whittingham noted a zero when it was over.

“Took care of the football. Did not turn it over for a second consecutive game,” he said. “We have a chance every week if that happens.”

Kicker Matt Gay also made valuable contributions. The senior made four field goals and an equal number of PATs.

Whittingham said there were a lot of good things in the game.

“We needed that,” he explained, adding that it was a gut check and spoke to the character of the Utes after losses to Washington and Washington State.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham after Saturday’s 40-21 win at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/qYNJovsEUD — Dirk Facer (@DirkFacer) October 7, 2018

There won’t be a lot of time to enjoy it, however.

On Friday, Utah (3-2, 1-2) hosts Arizona (3-3, 2-1) in what could be a pivotal Pac-12 South clash. Covey said the Utes control their own destiny and are just going to take things one game at a time.

“We know where we’re at,” he continued. “We know what we’re capable of.”