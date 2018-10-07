SALT LAKE CITY — During Sunday afternoon's final session of a worldwide general conference, Latter-day Saint leaders continued a weekend-long theme of dealing with trials by relying on divine help, ministering and loving.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared an intimate story about the physical ailments suffered by his wife, Kathleen, who now can speak only a few words per day.

"We face trials that come from having mortal bodies," he said. "All of us (also) live in a world where Satan’s war against truth and against our personal happiness is becoming more intense. The world and your life can seem to you to be in increasing commotion.

"My reassurance is this: The loving God who allowed these tests for you also designed a sure way to pass through them. Heavenly Father so loved the world that he sent his Beloved Son to help us."

Every morning and night he sits with her, voices a prayer and sings hymns. She mouths the words. One recent day, she softly but clearly said "try, try, try," when he sang the line, "Try to show kindness in all that you do."

"I think that she will find, when she sees him, that our Savior has put his name into her heart and that she has become like him," President Eyring said. "He is carrying her through her troubles now, as he will carry you through yours."

He said some may feel that their faith and hope are being overcome by their troubles, but he said they can rely on God.

"You can pray with confidence for the Lord to lead you to love someone for him," he said. "He answers the prayers of meek volunteers like you."

Elder Matthew Carpenter a General Authority Seventy said "mortal infirmities can refine us and deepen our reliance upon God."

"Jesus Christ can change our hearts, heal us from the effects of injustice or abuse we may experience, and strengthen our capacity to bear loss and heartache, bringing us peace to help us endure the trials of our lives, healing us emotionally."

He can also heal people from sin, Elder Carpenter said.

"Our spiritual healing requires us to submit ourselves to the conditions our Savior has outlined," he said. "We must not delay. We must act today."

Elder Robert C. Gay of the Presidency of the Seventy that Christ's healing is available to all.

"Can any one of you imagine our Savior letting you and your burdens go unnoticed by him? The Savior looked upon the Samaritan, the adulterer, the tax collector, the leper, the mentally ill and the sinner with the same eyes," he said. "All were children of His Father, and all were redeemable. Can you imagine him turning away from someone with doubts about their place in God’s kingdom or from anyone afflicted in any manner?

"I can’t. In the eyes of Christ each soul is of infinite worth. No one is preordained to fail. Eternal life is possible for all."