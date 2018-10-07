AVON, Cache County — A veteran Cache County Sheriff's deputy died Saturday night from injuries resulting from the rollover of a utility task vehicle in the Paradise Dry Canyon area.

The deputy was identified as Lt. Brian Locke, a longtime employee of the Cache County Sheriff's Office, according to the Utah Peace Officers Association.

According to a statement by the Cache County Sheriff's Office, deputies and search and rescue team members responded to an off-highway vehicle accident about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. The driver was transported to Logan Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Numerous messages of tribute and condolence were posted on social media following Locke's death.

Former Cache County Sheriff Lynn Nelson wrote, "Tragic loss of my close friend, Brian Locke. He was an awesome friend and a great mentor to me. His insight, support, and friendship will greatly be missed. Our prayers are with his family."

State Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, who is a lieutenant in the Utah Highway Patrol and section commander for northern Utah added: "Brian will be deeply missed in northern Utah law enforcement."

Meanwhile, the Utah Peace Officers Association issued the following statement: "UPOA mourns the death of one of our own members of our board of directors. Brian Locke will be deeply missed. Godspeed dear friend!"

The Cache County Fire District extended its "deepest condolences to Lt. Brian Locke's family and to the Cache County Sheriff's Office for the tragic loss of Lt. Locke. We will miss him."

The nearby Preston City (Idaho) Police Department issued this statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lt. Brian Locke and our friends of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. We mourn your loss with you."