SALT LAKE CITY — A former Forest Service fleet manager from Utah, accused of rigging a surplus truck auction and using a government credit card to fix up the vehicle, has pleaded guilty to a theft charge.

The Standard-Examiner reports Robert Joseph Alexander, of North Ogden, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of theft of government money. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

An investigative affidavit and a May 30 grand jury indictment say Alexander was charged after a transaction Dec. 12, 2017, in which his girlfriend, Jennifer Jean Nielsen, paid $6,900 for a 2012 Dodge Ram.

Nielsen faces identical charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

Both Alexander and Nielsen remain free pending further court appearances.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10.

