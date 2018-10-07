SALT LAKE CITY — BYUtv apologized on Sunday to viewers who experienced “technical issues” while watching the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We’re aware of technical issues that viewers are experiencing on BYUtv, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” reads a tweeted statement.

“Thank you for your patience and support! Please feel free to send us a Direct Message if you have more questions. We are happy to provide technical support so that you can enjoy watching #GeneralConference with your families."

BYUtv shared troubleshooting suggestions for viewers experiencing technical issues.

Antenna viewers may want to try rescanning for access.

Satellite and cable viewers will want to adjust their Standard Audio Program (SAP) settings, like switching between English and Spanish languages.

DirecTV is investigating the issue further.

Anyone experiencing “freezing” may want to change the channel and then return to it to see if anything changed.

Earlier on Sunday, social media users shared the problems they were having viewing BYUtv. Viewers complained that general conference was being broadcast in a different language.