SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson finished the Sunday morning session of general conference with a talk about the name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In August, the church announced new name guidelines, discouraging members and media from using the terms “Mormon” and “LDS” in most cases. You can read more at the Deseret News.

On Sunday, President Nelson spoke about the guidelines. Here's some of the reaction from Twitter.

This speaks volumes. If Jesus can call me by the name I wish to be called, not the name I was given by the world, then I can call his Church by it's full name. #ldsconf #GeneralConference — Alice in Cyber spooktacular (@DmAllisonWyles) October 7, 2018

President Nelson reiterates the reasons and importance of the name of the Church. I appreciate his explanations. I was wrong to criticize his initiative as I did. Emphasizing the name of Jesus is a profound good. #GeneralConference — Boo Coffin Consent (@ByCommonConsent) October 7, 2018

I am amazed by President Nelson and how in touch he is with the people of the church. Thank you, President Nelson, for trying to understand how we feel when changes are made and for vocalizing and responding to those feelings. #generalconference — AUBREY (@aubrey031018) October 7, 2018

President Russell Nelson says that Jesus Christ directed us to call the Church by his name because it is his Church. The scripture also directs us to call the Church by our name, "Latter-day Saints." I'm interested in hearing his thoughts on that. #ldsconf #generalconference — Lincoln Cannon (@LincolnCannon) October 7, 2018

President Nelson’s talk made so much sense. Of course the adversary would love to take the name of Jesus Christ out of the name of the church. I’m a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. #GeneralConferece https://t.co/ZDul50ivlv — Nick Lee (@NickLee51) October 7, 2018

i think president nelson gave a great example of how to correct people using the wrong name of our church



he did not say that people complaining were evil or wicked- i felt like he still loved us



he just explained the reasons & invited us to do better#generalconference — poetic kate (@poetickate) October 7, 2018

We are not Mormons. It is not Mormon's church. We are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. #generalconference — areanne collins (@AreanneCollins) October 7, 2018

We do not worship Mormon. We honor him, but we worship Jesus Christ.#PresNelson #GeneralConference #TwitterStake — Joel Hilton (@786Joel) October 7, 2018

Nicknames of the church omit the MOST important part; the Savior's name. That is a win for Satan. #GeneralConference — Andrew Schomburg (@JumpinLegs) October 7, 2018

The naming convention of the church is a COMMANDMENT of the Lord. It's not a whim or a fancy: it's a commandment. #GeneralConference — Andrew Schomburg (@JumpinLegs) October 7, 2018