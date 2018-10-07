SALT LAKE CITY — President M. Russell Ballard opened the second day of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a talk about Joseph F. Smith's vision of the redemption of the dead.
President Ballard’s wife, Sister Barbara Ballard, passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 86.
"We too can be comforted and learn more about our own future when we or our loved ones die and go to the spirit world by studying this revelation and pondering its significance in the way we live our lives each day," he said.
