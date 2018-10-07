Utah and Utah State are moving up, step by step.

Both the Utes and Aggies received votes in the latest Coaches Poll released Sunday morning. Utah received 12 votes, while USU had 11. That ranks seventh and eighth, respectively, in the others receiving votes category.

Utah (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak by dominating previously No. 14-ranked Stanford 40-21 Saturday night. The Cardinal fell to No. 24 in the poll.

Utah State (4-1), meanwhile, cruised to a 45-20 victory over BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Aggies' fourth straight victory.

This is the first time Utah State has received votes in one of the two major college football polls this season.

The Utes started the year just outside the top 25 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls and nearly reached the top 25 after their 17-6 win over Northern Illinois, but dropped following losses to top 10 Washington and Washington State.

BYU (3-3), now on a two-game losing streak, received four votes in the Coaches Poll last week but did not have any in the latest poll.

The Associated Press poll is set for a noon MDT release Sunday.