SALT LAKE CITY — Days after the death of Sister Barbara Ballard, her husband, President M. Russell Ballard, spoke poignantly about the meaning of his great-grandfather's vision of the redemption of the dead during the 100th anniversary of a key part of Latter-day Saint scripture and doctrine.

Based on that "heavenly revelation," "I'm grateful to know that my precious Barbara lives and that we will be together with our family again for all eternity," said President Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He said he prepared his talk for the Sunday morning session of the faith's 188th Semiannual General Conference weeks before Sister Ballard's death, then spoke about the grief that wracked Joseph F. Smith in October 1918 over deaths in his immediate family.

"I am speechless — (numb) with grief!" President Smith wrote after the loss that year of his oldest son, one of 13 children he had seen die. "My heart is broken and flutters for life! O! I loved him! I will love him forever more."

As a boy, President Smith lost his father Hyrum Smith, uncle Joseph Smith and mother Mary Fielding Smith. In the course of his life, he also lost two wives, 13 children, a brother and two sisters.

Weeks before he himself would die at age 80, President Smith also mourned the loss of 20 million in World War I and another 70 to 120 million people in 1918's Spanish flu pandemic.

Then he received the vision on the eve of general conference.

"The revelation he received on Oct. 3 comforted his heart and provided answers to many of his questions," his great-grandson, President Ballard, said.

President Smith saw Christ visit the dead in the spirit world and lead others to preach the gospel to them. He also saw his father Hyrum and Uncle Joseph.

"The vision revealed more fully the depth and breadth of Heavenly Father’s plan for his children and Christ’s redeeming love and the matchless power of his Atonement," President Ballard said.

"On this special 100th anniversary," he added, "I invite you to thoroughly read and thoughtfully read this revelation. As you do so, may the Lord bless you to more fully understand and appreciate God’s love and His plan of salvation and happiness for his children."

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve and the church’s Young Women general president, Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, spoke about the church’s six-month old ministering program.

Elder Holland's focused on the ministry of forgiveness.

"The miracle of reconciliation is always available to us," he said, adding that "that forgiving and forsaking offenses, old or new, is central to the grandeur of the Atonement of Jesus Christ."

Those who access it then should minister to others.

"Jesus is asking us to be instruments of his grace," Elder Holland said, "to be 'ambassadors for Christ' in the 'ministry of reconciliation.' ... The Healer of every wound, he who rights every wrong, asks us to labor with him in the daunting task of peacemaking in a world that won’t find it any other way."

Sister Cordon said members must develop a shepherd’s heart to become effective ministering sisters and brothers. She said members can become the shepherds God his prophet need them to become by knowing and numbering his sheep, watching over them and gathering them into the fold of God.”

Numbering the Lord's sheep isn't about numbers, she said, "it is about making certain each person feels the love of the Savior through someone who serves for him."

"I hope those to whom you minister will see you as a friend," she added, "and realize that, in you, they have a champion and a confidant — someone who is aware of their circumstances and supports them in their hopes and aspirations."

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that President M. Russell Ballard is acting president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Ballard is the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.