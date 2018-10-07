SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson announced 12 more temples in the closing minutes of the Sunday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The locations of the new temples are: Mendoza, Argentina; Salvador, Brazil; Yuba City, California; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Praia, Cape Verde; Yigo, Guam; Puebla, Mexico; Auckland, New Zealand; Lagos, Nigeria; Davao, Philippines; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Washington County, Utah.

More on these locations can be found at the church's Newsroom site.

President Nelson also announced that the Salt Lake Temple and other pioneer-era temples will be renovated.

President Nelson's temple announcement Sunday was similar to the one he made at the end of last April's conference. That day he announced seven temples, most notably in Layton, Utah; Bengaluru, India; and a city yet to be determined in Russia.

As of this month, the church has 189 temples around the world. Most are in operation while others are in the announced phase, under construction or being renovated, according to the church's Newsroom.