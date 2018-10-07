STANFORD, Calif. — The Utes soundly defeated the Stanford Cardinal 40-21 Saturday night in what can only be described as the game that everyone has been waiting for.

All season long, Utah has struggled to play a complete game, and more often than not they haven’t, due to a significantly underperforming offense.

That all changed Saturday night, however, as the Utes had their best offensive performance season.

Coupled with another strong defensive outing, and a nearly perfect special teams performance, and Utah finally looked the part of Pac-12 contender.

Offense

After weeks of struggling on offense, whether for entire games or halves, the Utes had their most complete offensive showing of the season Saturday night.

Leading the way were Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss. The duo had arguably the best outings of their Ute careers against the Cardinal.

Huntley completed 17 of 21 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 23 yards and, perhaps most importantly of all, did not have a turnover.

The quarterback seemed to get better as the game went on, and he came through in the clutch when Utah needed him the most late in the game, as he connected with wide receiver Samson Nacua for a 57-yard touchdown.

Hey @utahathletics fans, we know you'll want to see this one again. And again. And again.



Here's Tyler Huntley's touchdown pass to ice the victory for @Utah_Football.



Roll the tape: 🎥 pic.twitter.com/EHeOlkPQf4 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 7, 2018

Moss, meanwhile, carried the ball 20 times for 160 yards and two scores. His 8 yards per carry were a season-best. The most impressive part of his showing were multiple big gainers, including a 35-yarder.

His backup, Armand Shyne, also had his best performance of the season, as he rushed for 38 yards on 10 carries.

Britain Covey, after being held in check by Washington State a week ago, had a bounce-back performance. Covey was Huntley's go-to receiver more often than not and finished with six catches for 70 yards.

He was outdone by Nacua, however, who finished the game with a team-high seven catches and 70 yards.

The Utah offensive line is not to be forgotten, either. The group was simply dominant, a fact made all the more impressive considering the absence of center Lo Falemaka. Orlando Umana filled in particularly well in that role.

It was, in total, the type of offensive showing the Utes have been waiting for.

Grade: A+

Defense

Save for a couple of Stanford possessions in the third quarter, the Utes were fantastic defensively Saturday night.

No where was that more evident than on the ground.

Utah allowed Stanford to rush for just 42 yards on 28 carries, which was good for a measly 1.5 yards per attempt.

Leading the charge was a defensive front led by Leki Fotu and Hauati Pututau. The duo, along with John Penisini, dominated the interior most of the night. Pututau also had the second interception of the season for a Utah defensive tackle.

Linebackers Chase Hansen, Cody Barton, Donavan Thompson and even Francis Bernard all saw time and were vital in limiting the Cardinal on the ground as well.

Hansen, along with defensive ends Bradlee Anae and Maxs Tupai, made life miserable for Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello much of the night, as Costello was sacked three times and fumbled.

The Utes secondary had it moments, especially in the first half. Jaylon Johnson had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, the first 100-yard interception return for Utah since 1994.

Cornerback Julian Blackmon recorded a pass breakup or two, as did safety Corrion Ballard.

The secondary struggled in the third quarter — Blackmon was beaten badly by Stanford receiver Michael Wilson on a 26 yard touchdown that brought the Cardinal within six points of the Utes — but much of the yardage given up was courtesy of plays made by the Cardinal, rather than mistakes by Utah.

Utah’s defense wasn’t perfect, but the excellent run defense, coupled with four Stanford turnovers, made for an overall great outing.

Grade: A

Special Teams

Utah’s special teams were as close to perfect as you can get against the Cardinal, and it was all due to the efforts of Matt Gay and Mitch Wishnowsky.

Gay finished the contest 4 for 4 on field goal attempts and successfully converted four extra points, for a total of 16 points.

The highlights for Gay were a 49-yard field goal to end the first half, as well as a 48-yarder in the 3rd quarter, each of which came at decisive moments in the contest.

Wishnowsky was less important statistically — he only punted the ball twice — but in the third quarter, during the Cardinal’s rally, he avoided intense pressure deep in Utah territory, booted the ball 53 yards down the field, and successfully flipped the field in the Utes favor.

Kick and punt returns as well as kick and punt return coverage played no significant role in the contest, but, thanks to Gay and Wishnowsky, Utah’s special teams were at their best.

Grade: A+

Overall

Utah could not have played a better game Saturday night.

Sure, you could nitpick and argue that the offense should have gotten touchdowns instead of field goals, or that the defense should have been stronger in the coverage, but in reality and for the first time all season, Utah looked like a complete team.

Huntley had arguably his best performance as Ute, Moss was practically unstoppable, and the Utes receivers, led by Covey and Nacua, were reliable and effective, even explosive at times.

The offensive line was impressive, especially considering the absence of Falemaka.

Defensively, Utah shut down the Cardinal, save for a 14-point outburst in the third quarter.

The defense was dominant against the run, thanks to Fotu, Pututau and Hansen and not too shabby in pass coverage either.

Special teams were again excellent, Gay leading the way with four field goals.

All told, the Utes had the type of performance that they had been waiting for all season long.

Grade: A