STANFORD, Calif. — Last week, Kyle Whittingham took himself and his staff to task for “trying to get cute,” in the first half defensive scheme.

There was nothing cute about Utah in Saturday’s 40-21 win over Stanford. The Utes ended up looking attractive in their own homely way. They abandoned thoughts of becoming the next “Air Raid” offense and went back to the rush as their calling card. This week they came at the Cardinal with more attitude. Defensively they had their moments of doubt — two straight Stanford touchdowns that cut a 21-point lead to six — but they managed.

Whittingham thinks the Utes that beat the No. 14-ranked Cardinal is his real team, not the one that lost its last two games.

“I hope so — in my estimation,” he said. “That’s exactly what I told them in the locker room. That’s who we are.”

Who they are is Utah — a team that both disappoints and tantalizes. Conference championship hopes are still slim, but a chance for a good season is back on track.

“Oftentimes, the record doesn’t reflect how good a team is,” said receiver Britain Covey.

The mojo was there in game 3 of the conference season. The Utes held off a team picked second in the Pac-12 North. But they let leads of 21-0 and 27-7 nearly disappear. At the same time, they had four takeaways.

“If you have a plus-4, you aren’t going to lose many of those games,” Whittingham said.

Utah went back to being itself, rushing twice as often as it passed, though the yardage was almost equal. It dominated defensively … some of the time. The rest of the time it was giving up 381 passing yards to a team missing its Heisman candidate, running back Bryce Love.

Overall, Utah is a team that would rather go through a door than open it.

Once that got established, the Utes only had to hang on to their lead. They added momentum by augmenting Zack Moss with some timely rushing by Armand Shyne.

If the Utes are to turn this into a strong season, they will do it the way they have for a long time. Not much deception. Heavy on the meat and potatoes, light on the cuteness. That’s the paradox of the Utes. When they win, their no-frills scheme looks brilliant. When they lose, it looks unimaginative.

But flashy isn’t their brand. They’re the Quaker Oats of the Pac-12. It’s how they stay in games, and how they fail to win them. Expect them this year to be just as they always are, a tough opponent for nearly everyone, but a championship team?

Not likely.

Whittingham deserves credit for this: His teams know how to bounce back. Some years it just takes longer than others. But if the Utes do qualify for a bowl game – they're three wins away from clinching — you can bet the farm — actually “The Farm” — on them winning their final game.

They don’t do December suspense.

Saturday, they won by grading roads, obstructing progress and kicking field goals. It didn’t take long to reiterate what the coaches said all along. For Utah, it was a game only a heavy equipment operator could love. No one could accuse the team of moping. In the mid-first quarter Bradlee Anae slammed shut a Stanford run with a ground-shaking body slam. Seconds later, Chase Hansen sacked the quarterback.

Hansen followed up with an early second quarter tackle that loosened someone’s fillings.

In other words, they went back to being Utah, i.e. taking the game to the streets – or the back alleys. Tyler Huntley, Moss, Shyne and Mr. Swiss Army Knife himself, Covey, all had key first quarter runs.

A pitch to Moss as the first quarter closed put Utah up 7-0. An off-tackle rush in the second quarter put the Utes up 21-0. Shyne had 10 rushes for the gamer, more than all his others combined. None were long, but it gave Moss some rest and the Utes some breathing room.

Throughout fall camp and into the season, the Utes entertained thoughts of expanding their passing game. This time they did more with less. They threw 21 times but completed 17.

“We know who we are,” Covey said of the receiving corps, “and we know what we can do.”

This time, there were few if any dropped passes that should have been caught. There was even a 57-yard scoring pass to Samson Nacua.

In the first quarter, Utah’s defense was ravenous. Stanford gained just 24 yards. Utah’s Jaylon Johnson turned in a 100-yard touchdown return. This in turn inspired 300-pound defensive tackle Hauati Pututau to barge into a passing lane, just as Stanford was threatening, for the Utes’ second pick.

It was vintage Utes, all about the grind.

“We’ll be happy about this for about 12 hours,” Whittingham said.

For now, that’s 12 hours more happiness than they’ve had all season.