Weber State women’s volleyball has continued its hot streak with a thrilling five-set win over Northern Colorado.

“What an incredible game,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “Hats off to Northern Colorado. They are easily one of the best digging teams in the country and incredibly well coached. To come away with a win was a special moment for our women.”

Northern Colorado picked up a 25-21 win in the first set, however, Weber State claimed the second set, 25-18.

In the second set, Weber State jumped out to an impressive 11-3 lead. The Wildcats controlled the momentum the entire second set as they later jumped to a 20-8 lead and finished the set out with a score of 25-18.

With the match tied at one set a piece, the Bears battled for a 25-17 third-set victory over WSU to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Weber State never gave up and proved it in the fourth set. The fourth set was tied 8-8, and the Wildcats strung together a 9-3 run. WSU finished the fourth set with four-consecutive points. Andrea Hale powered down a kill. Ashlyn Power dropped an ace. Sam Schiess jumped up for a solo block, and to finish the set, Hale had another big kill.

WSU’s 25-14 fourth-set victory sent the match into a fifth tie-breaking set.

Every Wildcat fan in the Swenson Gym was fighting off nerves early in the fifth set as the Bears controlled the early part of the set.

Weber State trailed 10-9, and after an intense rally, Hale jumped out of the gym, looming over the net and pounded down an easy over ball from Northern Colorado right to the ground to tie the set up at 10-10. Hale’s kill changed the entire momentum of the fifth set.

The next point, WSU made incredible digs to keep the Wildcats alive, and when the ball was placed back into Northern Colorado’s hands, an attack error gave WSU an 11-10 lead, which was the first Weber State lead of the set.

With everything tied up at 15-15, Kennedy Redd slew a ball for a kill, and Megan Gneiting ended the entire match with a solo block. WSU claimed the match in five sets.

There were three Wildcats with double-doubles on the night. Hale led WSU with 19 kills from 51 attacks and recorded 11 digs. Gneiting’s double-double numbers were 14 kills and 16 digs. Power was the last Wildcat with a double-double, and she had 48 assists and 16 digs.

Weber State is now 10-5 overall on the season and is sitting at No. 1 in the Big Sky Conference with a 5-1 record. The Wildcats will hit the road to take on Portland State and Sacramento State before hosting Southern Utah and Northern Arizona.