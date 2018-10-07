Junior Elise Flake scored in overtime to give the Cougars a 2-1 win over San Diego to stay undefeated in the West Coast Conference on Saturday at Torero Stadium.

"It was a very challenging game for us," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "San Diego came out strong and really made us uncomfortable. We haven't seen that in a few games, and we had a hard time settling down. The girls did a great job at making some adjustments and really turned it on in the second half."

The Toreros (4-7-1, 0-3-0 WCC) found the back of the net in the 30th minute when Summer Mason took on the defense and fired a shot to the right goal post and passed an outstretched Sabrina Macias Davis for a 1-0 advantage.

After one half, San Diego and the Cougars (8-3-1, 3-0-0 WCC) had seven shots apiece and both keepers tallied three saves. Junior Ella Ballstaedt led the BYU offense with two shots, while five other players recorded one shot attempt.

In the 59th minute, Rachel Bingham Lyman sent the ball into the box and it deflected off Flake to an open Madie Siddoway Gates, who beat the keeper on the one-on-one to even the score at 1-all.

Despite the Cougars outshooting the Toreros, 20-12, in regulation, the score stayed at 1-1 and was sent into overtime.

In the 98th minute, Flake took the ball and set herself up for a shot just outside of the top of the 18-yard box to the left side of the goal to give BYU the 2-1 victory in overtime.

On the game, the Cougars tallied 23 shots compared to San Diego's 13, and Davis grabbed four saves.

BYU continues on the road at Pepperdine on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. PDT, at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The game will be available on TheW.tv, and audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143/107.9 FM) and ESPN 960 AM.