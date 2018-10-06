Utah State's Mitch Johnson was knocked out of the main draw in singles play on Saturday at the Boise State-hosted Dar Walters Fall Classic.

In singles, Johnson faced Gonzaga's Emilio Moreno in the quarterfinals of the blue bracket, losing in straight sets, 1-6, 2-6. In the pick-up matches, junior Sergiu Bucur went up against Oisin Shaffery of Montana, dropping the first set, 3-6. However, Bucur prevailed and won the final two sets, 6-3, 10-7. Freshman Daniel Bushamuka lost to Simon Arca Costas of Boise State, 6-2, 6-3, while fellow freshman Rithvik Bollipalli played only one pro-set against Boise State's Maximilien Blancaneaux, falling short by an 8-5 final.

Action resumes for the Aggies on Sunday as USU will participate in singles at the Dar Walters Fall Classic.