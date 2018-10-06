STANFORD, Calif. — Official word didn’t come until approximately 90 minutes before Saturday night’s Pac-12 game between Utah and Stanford kicked off.

That’s when Stanford’s sports information department sent out the following Tweet: “Bryce Love will not play against Utah, per head coach David Shaw.”

The senior running back suffered an ankle injury in a 38-17 loss at Notre Dame on Sept. 29 and his status for this week against the Utes was kept under wraps until the Twitter announcement.

Last season, the Heisman Trophy runner-up ran for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown — off a 68-yard run — in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 win over the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2017.

FAMILIAR FACES: Stanford’s roster includes several former Utah high school standouts — senior linebacker Sean Barton (Woods Cross), senior offensive guard Brandon Fanaika (Pleasant Grove), freshman receiver Simi Fehoko (Brighton), sophomore fullback Houston Heimuli (Bountiful), freshman linebacker Tangaloa Kaufusi (East) and sophomore linebacker Gabe Reid (Timpview).

Barton and Fanaika were profiled in a story on gostanford.com this week. Barton noted that he “grew up as a huge Utah fan.” Fanaika said that Utah linebacker Chase Hansen introduced him to his wife, Hannah.

EXTRA POINTS: Utah center Lo Falemaka made the trip, but did not dress. He left the Washington State game last week with an unspecified leg injury . . . Colorado is emerging as the frontrunner in the Pac-12 South. The Buffaloes (5-0, 2-0) remained the only undefeated team in the division with a 28-21 win over Arizona State (3-3, 1-2) . . . Scouts from the NFL’s New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers were credentialed for the game. So, too, was a scout from the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks and a representative from the Senior Bowl . . . The “Leap Frog” U.S. Navy Parachute Team participated in pregame ceremonies for Stanford.