Dixie State’s women’s swimming team broke four school records and posted more than 30 top-10 all-time marks in its season-opening weekend of competition at the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Relays and Pentathlon held at the Splash Aquatic Center.

In the relay competition Friday, the Trailblazers competed in 10 events and posted six top-three finishes with three school records en route to a third-place total of 56 points. DSU’s team of Miriam Gonzalez, Audrey Hyde, Megan Draney and Kelsea Wright swam the second-fastest 500-yard relay in program history with a second-place 4:46.12, as did the tandem of Megan Ruppenthal, Hannah Bodkin, Gretchen Hyer and Victoria Warrum in the 400 IM relay with a runner-up time of 4:16.12.

DSU set a school record in the 3x100 back as Wright, Ruppenthal and McKenzie Chesler placed third at 3:01.86, while the tandem of Rebecka Anderson, Danica Butler and Katie Pack broke the school 3x500 free standard with a third-place 16:39.43. In addition, the combo of Chesler, James, Wright and Gonzalez placed third in the 400 free relay (3:40.26, No. 5 all-time at DSU), and Chesler, Warrum and Hyer combined to break the DSU 3x100 fly record with a fifth-place 3:03.71 in the first race of the meet.

In Saturday’s pentathlon, DSU set one more school standard and recorded a total of 16 top-10 program marks to take fifth in the team competition with 84 points. Wright finished third overall out of 48 swimmers in her freestyle pentathlon with a combined time of 8:41.43, including a pair of third-place event finishes in the 200 free (1:55.52, No. 6 all-time at DSU) and 100 free (54.09), and a fifth-place showing in the 500 free (5:14.62, No. 4 all-time at DSU).

Meanwhile, Gonzalez placed fourth out of 32 swimmers in her sprint pentathlon (50 fly/50 back/50 breast/100 IM/50 free) with a combined time of 2:54.44, which included an event win in the 50 breast (30.84, No. 2 all-time at DSU). Gonzalez also finished fourth in the 100 IM (1:01.49, No. 4 all-time at DSU), fifth in the 50 free (24.97) and seventh in the 50 fly (27.50, No. 3 all-time at DSU).

In addition, Hyde broke the DSU school record in the 25 free with a fourth-place 11.75, and Hyer placed fifth in the 100 fly in her pentathlon at 59.91 (No. 6 all-time at DSU).

Dixie State returns to Southern California next Friday and Saturday to compete at the Pepperdine Malibu Invitational.