The Westminster Griffins volleyball team needed a spark on Saturday night as it hosted Chadron State College. The spark the team needed was found from Sydnee Simmons who had a career high with 20 kills and hit .548 to help the Griffins capture a key conference victory in four sets over the Eagles.

The night started off with the Griffins taking control early in sets one and two as they took the first two sets, 25-20, to take an early 2-0 lead heading into set three.

Chadron State made some great adjustments in set three as it took an early lead, but the Griffins fought back to even the score at 8-8. But after that, Chadron State made a huge run as it led 22-14, and then eventually the Eagles captured their lone set victory of the night, 25-20.

In set four it was a battle back and forth between both teams, but the Griffins found a way to edge the match victory in set four with a 25-23 victory at home.

Audrey Green ended the night with a double-double with 17 kills and 24 digs in the victory. Whitney Wakefield had another impressive night with 11 kills and two total blocks.

Next up for the Westminster Griffins, they will hit the road for four-straight games with their first stop at Western State Colorado on Friday, Oct. 12, and then Colorado Mesa University on Saturday, Oct. 13.