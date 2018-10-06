Could the Utah Utes pull off the second win against a Top 15 team for a Beehive State squad this season?
They're certainly in good shape to do so, as they led the 14th-ranked Stanford Cardinal 24-7 at halftime Saturday night.
Ute fans are certainly reacting positively to the start.
Pick-6
With Utah already leading 7-0, cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown to double the Ute lead.
Big man interception
The Cardinal responded with a nice drive, only to have quarterback K.J. Costello throw another interception in the red zone, this time to defensive lineman Hauati Pututau as he was being sacked.
Naturally, some BYU fans had reactions.
Pouring it on
Utah ultimately scored as Zack Moss broke free for a 35-yard touchdown on 4th down and 2.
The Cardinal responded with a touchdown to get on the board, but the Utes shot back with a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.