Could the Utah Utes pull off the second win against a Top 15 team for a Beehive State squad this season?

They're certainly in good shape to do so, as they led the 14th-ranked Stanford Cardinal 24-7 at halftime Saturday night.

Ute fans are certainly reacting positively to the start.

Pick-6

With Utah already leading 7-0, cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown to double the Ute lead.

That throw was garbage. Jaylon Johnson took advantage. When you take advantage of opportunities, you win games. — Brian Swinney (@thebrianswinney) October 7, 2018

Utah just returned an INT in the end zone all the way back for a score. ANTI-FOOTBALL ENGAGE. — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) October 7, 2018

Ohhh yuhhh @NBAxJay1!! Let’s keep this thing rollin Utah!! — Kylie Fitts (@K_Fitts11) October 7, 2018

Big man interception

The Cardinal responded with a nice drive, only to have quarterback K.J. Costello throw another interception in the red zone, this time to defensive lineman Hauati Pututau as he was being sacked.

UTAH LEADS THE LEAGUE IN POUNDS PER INTERCEPTION — Guy Incognito (@StaircaseWhitt) October 7, 2018

This defense is fired up. They’re giving up some yardage, with good coverage, but they are flying around making plays. Love it. — UteDaddy (@utedaddy) October 7, 2018

Naturally, some BYU fans had reactions.

Did you see how Utah brought all that pressure and the QB made a mistake? I'm not jealous or anything... pic.twitter.com/vL43VFVjmc — Popeye (@ksav07) October 7, 2018

Utes have a defense. BYU does not. Nothing. No pressure. No blitzing. No tackling. No coverage. Why the hell do we do nothing year after year #BYU @TomHolmoe — TaloTBS (@TaloTBS) October 7, 2018

Pouring it on

Utah ultimately scored as Zack Moss broke free for a 35-yard touchdown on 4th down and 2.

Stanford's season has taken quite the detour the past two weeks. Utes up 21-0 in Palo Alto. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 7, 2018

TROY TAYLOR HEARD YOUR MURMURINGS — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) October 7, 2018

Utah has flipped a switch. This is a completely different team than we have seen all year. — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) October 7, 2018

Utes!💯 — Tommy Connor (@coachtconnor) October 7, 2018

There we go. Utes came to play! #GoUtes — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 7, 2018

Not sure what the #Utes ate for breakfast this morning but they look like a completely different team in this first half. Old school, tough running game & total line domination on both sides of the ball. This should have been the strategy all season.#UTAHvsSTAN#GoUtes



🤘🙌 — BigDawg (@BigDawg801) October 7, 2018

The Cardinal responded with a touchdown to get on the board, but the Utes shot back with a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.