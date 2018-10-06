1 of 16
View 16 Items
Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown as Utah and Stanford play a football game in Palo Alto California on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Related Link

Could the Utah Utes pull off the second win against a Top 15 team for a Beehive State squad this season?

They're certainly in good shape to do so, as they led the 14th-ranked Stanford Cardinal 24-7 at halftime Saturday night.

Ute fans are certainly reacting positively to the start.

Pick-6

Comment on this story

With Utah already leading 7-0, cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown to double the Ute lead.

Big man interception

The Cardinal responded with a nice drive, only to have quarterback K.J. Costello throw another interception in the red zone, this time to defensive lineman Hauati Pututau as he was being sacked.

Naturally, some BYU fans had reactions.

Pouring it on

Utah ultimately scored as Zack Moss broke free for a 35-yard touchdown on 4th down and 2.

The Cardinal responded with a touchdown to get on the board, but the Utes shot back with a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com
Add a comment