Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives_._

Kevin Feterik became the first BYU quarterback in 13 games to reach 300 yards passing in a 38-14 victory over UNLV, a team that would finish the 1998 season winless.

The Cougars rolled up 499 yards of total offense and the defense held the Rebels to a school-record low 21 yards passing. UNLV had just 98 yards of total offense and five first downs.

The Cougars entered the game a very un-BYU-like 83rd nationally in total offense, but Feterik went 17 of 28 for 319 yards and two scores and nine Cougs had receptions.