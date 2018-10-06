DSU Athletics
DSU volleyball loses to MSU Denver.

Dixie State volleyball saw its three-match winning streak come to an end in a 3-0 sweep at the hands of visiting MSU Denver in a battle between two of the top teams in the RMAC on Saturday afternoon inside at DSU SAC.

MSUD (12-6, 8-2 RMAC) never trailed in opening a two-set lead, taking the first frame by a 25-20 count, before claiming a 25-21 win in set two. The Trailblazers (14-4, 9-2 RMAC), who had rallied from a 0-2 deficit earlier this season in a road win at then-nationally ranked Northwest Nazarene, led 14-10 midway through the third stanza. However, the Roadrunners rallied with 10-straight points as part of a decisive 15-4 run to close out the match, 25-18.

Comment on this story

Dixie State was held to a season-low-tying .094 attack percentage and a three-set, season-low 29 kills. Sophomore Megan Treanor led the Blazers with eight kills to go with seven assists and three total blocks (one solo), while junior To’a Faleao-Baich tallied seven kills, two services aces, six digs and one solo stop.

DSU closes the road portion of its 2018 regular season schedule with a four-match swing, beginning with games next weekend at Colorado Mesa on Friday, Oct. 12, followed by a date at Western State Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

Add a comment