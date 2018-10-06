Dixie State volleyball saw its three-match winning streak come to an end in a 3-0 sweep at the hands of visiting MSU Denver in a battle between two of the top teams in the RMAC on Saturday afternoon inside at DSU SAC.

MSUD (12-6, 8-2 RMAC) never trailed in opening a two-set lead, taking the first frame by a 25-20 count, before claiming a 25-21 win in set two. The Trailblazers (14-4, 9-2 RMAC), who had rallied from a 0-2 deficit earlier this season in a road win at then-nationally ranked Northwest Nazarene, led 14-10 midway through the third stanza. However, the Roadrunners rallied with 10-straight points as part of a decisive 15-4 run to close out the match, 25-18.

Dixie State was held to a season-low-tying .094 attack percentage and a three-set, season-low 29 kills. Sophomore Megan Treanor led the Blazers with eight kills to go with seven assists and three total blocks (one solo), while junior To’a Faleao-Baich tallied seven kills, two services aces, six digs and one solo stop.

DSU closes the road portion of its 2018 regular season schedule with a four-match swing, beginning with games next weekend at Colorado Mesa on Friday, Oct. 12, followed by a date at Western State Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 13.