A strong effort from American Fork gave the Cavemen their third win of the season with a 48-21 win over the Vikings from Pleasant Grove.

American Fork controlled the game right out of the gate. The Cavemen's defense shut down Pleasant Grove's offense to force it into a three and out situation on the Vikings' first possession.

With six plays through the air and one on the ground, American Fork had no problem moving the ball. At the 7:16 mark on the clock, the second grounder put senior quarterback Boone Abbott into the Vikings' end zone. Senior kicker Kyle Thompson added the PAT, and the Cavemen were on their way to their third region win.

American Fork scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, three through the air and one on the ground. For the game, American Fork had five passing touchdowns, two field goals and a touchdown on the ground. Thompson contributed 12 points on his own with six PATs and two field goals.

The Vikings had 23 carries for 114 yards and completed 14 passes out of 21 attempts for 222 yards passing, for a total of 336 yards of offense.

American Fork had 28 carries for 115 rushing yards and completed 35 passes out of 52 attempts for a total of 454 passing yards, totaling 569 total yards of offense. The Cavemen earned 28 first downs compared to Pleasant Grove's six first downs.

American Fork's head football coach, Aaron Behm said, "We take our season week by week. We have a renewed focus from last year, we follow our prep schedule, and the kids get used to it. They have bought into the way we work, and the results support their efforts." He added, "Bingham is our next game. We knew they would be the last region team we'd play, and we've been getting ready for them. It's time to start thinking about them right now."

Pleasant Grove now has a 1-2 win/loss record in region play with a 5-3 overall record and will face another region foe next week, playing at Lone Peak.

American Fork has a region-leading 3-0 win/loss record with a 7-1 overall record and will play the Bingham Miners next week.