LEHI — Skryidge ran its Region 8 volleyball record to 6-0, but more important than the victory on the court was the charitable efforts to battle breast cancer.

The Falcons defeated Wasatch 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 Thursday night to stay undefeated in league play while Wasatch fell to 3-2 in the Region 8 standings.

Annie Taylor had a breakout game with eight kills to lead the Falcon charge. Kenadee Christensen and Chelsea Greenwood added six kills apiece.

Skyridge head coach Deanna Meyer noted the outstanding play of Taylor.

"Annie (Taylor) had a very productive night on the right side," Meyer.

Senior setter Kaitlyn Standifird had 24 assists, four kills and two aces. Tylee Fuller had 14 digs to lead the Falcon defense.

And speaking of digs, fans could donate pledge money based on how many digs the two teams put together. There was a total of 56 digs, 37 of which were by Skyridge.

"This is always an emotional night because I have had friends who have battled breast cancer or lost loved ones to breast cancer, and cancer in general," said Meyer. "So to be able to teach the girls the importance of this event and to see the community and moms give so much of their time and effort to make this a great night from the silent auction to the bake sale to donating for every dig we make really warms my heart."

Even the game officials got involved in charitable efforts as the head official that night Perry Match donate two dollars for each dig.

"It was really neat for him to do that," added Meyer, "and also to see fans from both teams get behind what we were doing."