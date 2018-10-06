SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation will hold a series of workshops across the state to assist with the Outdoor Recreation Grant process.

The grant program helps fund outdoor recreation infrastructure projects that aim to improve amenities for residents as well as attract tourists to the region.

New this year, state and federal partners will participate in the workshops to teach attendees about the three major programs available to help increase recreation. The programs are the office's Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant program, the National Parks Service Recreational Trails and Conservation Assistance program, and the Utah State Parks Recreational Trails Program. The Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service will also make brief presentations during the workshops.

The workshops will be held at the following locations:

• Monday, Oct. 15, Toquerville Town Hall, 212 Toquerville Blvd., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 16, Cedar City Visitor Center, 581 N. Main, Cedar City, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Richfield City Fire Department, 77 E. 100 North, Richfield, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 17, Utah State University-Moab, 125 W. 200 South, Moab, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Blanding City Office, 50 W. 100 South, Blanding, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 18, Helper Auditorium, 19 S. Main, Helper, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 19, Uintah Conference Center, 313 E. 200 South, Vernal, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 1, Governor's Office of Economic Development, 60 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Monday, Nov. 5, Utah Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4400 W. Center, Provo, 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 6, Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 7, Box Elder County Commission Building, 1 S. Main, Brigham City, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

During the workshops, a team with the office will walk participants through the process to help them create a compelling grant submission. Also, partner organizations will present other grant opportunities available. Applications for next year's UORG grant cycle will be accepted from Jan. 10 to Feb. 28, 2019.

For additional information, or to register, log on to business.utah.gov/outdoor.