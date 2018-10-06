SALT LAKE CITY — With a slim lead over Davis and Pleasant Grove entering day two of the Utah 6A state tennis championships, Lone Peak delivered a masterful semifinal performance. All three singles players and both doubles teams advanced to the finals as the Knights put some distance between themselves and the rest of the field.

For the third consecutive year, Roger Baumgartner's Lone Peak squad hoisted the state championship trophy. The Knights finished with 24 points, Davis was second with 13 points, and Pleasant Grove was third with 12 points.

“We were fortunate to get everyone into the finals and that is what put us over the top,” Baumgartner said. “We had some great wins and some tough losses, but at the end of the day they know this is all about one thing, the team, and that is what makes is so special.”

The Knights have four seniors on the 2018 squad, and Baumgartner said that group is the backbone of a very talented squad.

“I've been with those four seniors since they were freshman,” Baumgartner said. “The leadership on this team is uncanny and it has been a pleasure to sit back and coach and let the seniors lead the way.”

For the Knights, Mandie Robbins claimed a state title at No. 2 singles, and senior Anna Peterson claimed the No. 3 singles title with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Layton sophomore Baylee Coleman. Peterson was engulfed by her very supportive family after winning the state title and said all the hard work was worth it.

“I've gotten up at 5:30 every Saturday for the last two years to go play tennis, so this is really exciting,” Peterson said.

Davis had another strong showing with its second place finish. The Darts picked up a state title in the first doubles competition when Sarah Major and Abbie Dana defeated the Lone Peak senior tandem of Katie King and Joslin Seaberg, 7-5, 6-2.

Qiling Wang, Deseret News Weber's Jacque Dunyon competes and wins the No. 1 singles championship match against Lone Peak's Marinn Patch during the 6A state tennis tournament at the Liberty Park Tennis Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Weber sophomore Jacque Dunyon lit up the Liberty Park tennis courts with her weaponized forehand and lethal serve. Dunyon defeated Pleasant Grove sophomore Maci Asmussen, 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals before knocking off talented Lone Peak freshman Marinn Patch, 6-1, 6-3 in the finals. Dunyon stayed on the court long after her match celebrating the moment with a large family group that had come to see her play.

“I have three little sisters and they all love to play tennis, and they and my whole family love watching me play,” Dunyon said. “The state title feel good, and I love my team and we've built a great bond and some friendships this year.”

In one of the loudest and most competitive matches of the day, the Pleasant Grove No. 2 doubles team of Maddy Harris and Chole Brinton outlasted the Lone Peak duo of Zoie Black and Sydney Allen, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. The Vikings duo was an unlikely pairing as Brinton also plays on the varsity volleyball team.

“It was a tough season trying to figure out our doubles,” Sam de Hoyos, Pleasant Grove coach, said. “This is also Chole's first year playing tennis, and with Maddy being a senior they jelled at the right time and they knew if they kept fighting things could go their way.”

Final 6A team standings:

Lone Peak 24, Davis 13, Pleasant Grove 12, Layton 7, Riverton 7, Weber 6, American Fork 4, Bingham 3, Clearfield 3, Copper Hills 2, Granger 1, Hunter 1, Northridge 1, Taylorsville 1

No. 1 singles:

Jacque Dunyon, Weber def. Maci Amussen, Pleasant Grove, 6-0, 6-1

Marinn Patch, Lone Peak def. Julianna Cooksey, Davis, 6-1, 6-3

Finals: Dunyon def. Patch, 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 singles:

Mandie Robbins, Lone Peak def. Linsey Austad, Clearfield, 6-0, 6-1

Hailey Anderson, Riverton def. Autumn Eaton, Davis, 6-0, 6-1

Finals: Robbins def. Anderson, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles:

Baylee Coleman, Layton def. Anslie Stevens, Pleasant Grove, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Anna Peterson, Lone Peak def, Emily Swapp, Herriman, 6-1, 6-1

Finals: Peterson def. Coleman, 6-4, 7-5

First-doubles:

Sarah Major and Abbie Dane, Davis def. Hannah Smith and Abby Degn, Bingham, 6-1, 7-5

Katie King and Joslin Seaberg, Lone Peak, def. Lilly Craft and Cami Whiting, 6-2, 6-0

Finals: Major and Davis def. King and Seaberg, 7-5, 6-2

Second-doubles:

Zoie Black and Sydney Allen, Lone Peak def. Elle Ferguson and Ellie Dunyon, Davis, 6-3, 6-3

Maddy Harris and Chole Brinton, Pleasant Grove def. Tishelle Peterson and Lizzy Hafen, American Fork, 6-0, 6-1

Finals: Harris and Brinton def. Black and Allen, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4