Britainy Dye competes in the Rocky Mountain Axe Throwing Tournament at Social Axe Throwing in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The double-elimination tournament — billed as the "Best Tournament This Side of the Rockies" — featured more than 40 competitors vying for a $1,000 first-place purse. Each player had one practice throw prior to their match, and each regulation match consisted of three rounds where each player threw five axes per round. A player had to win two of the three rounds to win the match.

