On the final day of the Colorado Mesa Intermountain Shootout on Saturday morning, BYU’s swim and dive teams finished strong with 49 top-five placements.

“We had an awesome meet, and I am proud of both teams,” said BYU head coach John Brooks. “We had fun, cheered hard and posted some great times as a team.”

The men and women both brought BYU to an early lead by placing first in both the men and women’s 200-yard free relay. The men’s team finished with a time of 1:24.65, while the women’s team finished at 1:36.10.

Nathan Rogers was able to showcase his talent by placing second in the 200-yard fly with a time of 1:54.35 and fourth in the 200-yard IM, recording a time of 1:57.66. His teammates Payton Sorenson, Connor Stirling and Kunmi Ogunfeibo were also able to bring a strong presence to the meet in the 100-yard free. Sorenson placed first at 45.70, Stirling followed in second at 45.95 and Ogunfeibo took fourth with a time of 47.34.

The women were not shy to also bring some speed to the Cougars’ times. Brynn Sproul anchored the 200-yard medley relay team, landing the group in fourth place. She continued to swim well, awarding herself first in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:00.93. Makayla Cazier was right behind her, placing second at 2:02.18. Cazier also took first in the 500-yard free with a time of 5:01.51 and first in the 400-yard free with a total time of 3:31.37.

BYU men kept times high on the board at the closing of the meet with six swimmers placing second through seventh, including Josue Dominguez in second, Cameron Lindsay in third, Tamaalelagi Tuitama in fourth, Levi Jensen in fifth, Tarrin Fisher in sixth and Rogers in seventh.

The diving team finished the shootout with the women’s 1-meter event and the men’s 3-meter event. The women filled the board, taking places third through eighth. Adia London, Kennedy Cribbs, Elizabeth Holmes Warren, Kaela Call, Morgan Mellow and Morgan Paul were able to all land within the top 10 to finish the meet. Nathan Gonzales shined for the men with a score of 328.65 in the 3-meter, placing him in second and giving him a 1A zone cut.

The Cougars will return home to swim against Colorado Mesa on Friday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m. MDT, at the Richards Building Pool.