The Westminster women's soccer team held No. 5 Colorado School of Mines to only three shots on goal. The Orediggers scored a 63rd minute goal to defeat the Griffins, 1-0.

Weather and rain during the first half made it difficult for both teams. Westminster took the only shot of the half, and both teams earned two corners and committed two fouls during the first half.

The temperature of the game picked up in the second half as the home side outshot the Griffins, 11-4. Despite being outshot, Westminster's three shots on goal equaled that of the Orediggers.

Bob McLellan, Shooting Star Hillary Weixler catches a long free kick into the penalty box.

A long-range effort, in the 63rd minute, forced goalkeeper Hillary Weixler into a diving save. Peyton Sanders from Colorado Mines was the first to react to the parried ball and scored on the open net before Weixler could recover.

Sara Weixler and Libby Dearden each had an attempt in the final 20 minutes, but the Oredigger goalkeeper saved both shots to deny them an equalizer.

Westminster returns to action on Sunday against Colorado Christian University. Links to live stats and the live video stream can be found on the Westminster women's schedule webpage.