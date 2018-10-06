A Max Medley shutout and second-half goals from Blaze Nelson and Danny Darrelli were enough for the Griffins to remain undefeated on the road. Westminster improves to 9-1-1 and 5-1-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with the 2-0 win over the Hardrockers (2-8-1, 1-5-1 RMAC).

It took the first half to get the Griffin offense jump started. The Griffins outshot the Hardrockers, 17-7, with 12 of those shots coming in the second half. The increased offense paid off in the 69th minute when Nelson scored the game-winner on his only shot of the game. Jake Jensen recorded an assist as Darrelli scored a security goal in the 82nd minute.

Nelson recorded his second goal of the season, while Jensen recorded his third assist and Darrelli is the team's leading scorer with seven goals. Amit Heffer took seven shots and continues to lead the offense with 40 shots, 18 on goal.

Medley made one save to earn his second shutout, the team's fourth shutout.

Westminster plays No. 16 Colorado School of Mines on Sunday at 11 a.m. This marks the second time the Griffins will face a nationally ranked opponent. Links to live stats and a live video stream can be found on the men's soccer schedule webpage.