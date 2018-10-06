SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its second session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference on Saturday.
Church leaders didn’t make any major announcements during the session.
Still, Twitter reacted to a number of talks. You can read them below.
Elder Ulisses Soares talked about welcoming people into the church and providing great service.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong’s talk about the importance of faith in tough times inspired a number of reactions.
Elder Paul B. Pieper spoke about Jesus Christ in his talk.
Twitter lit up with excitement when Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf stood at the pulpit.
Elder Uchtdorf made Twitter laugh with his joke about how he would be considered a “German shepherd” as he talked about shepherding.
"Great thought was taken to determine what we should call this special emphasis," he said. "One of the names considered was 'shepherding,' a fitting reference to Christ's invitation, 'Feed my sheep.' However, it had at least one complication: using that term would make me a 'German Shepherd.' Consequently, I am quite content with the term, 'ministering.'"