SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its second session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference on Saturday.

Church leaders didn’t make any major announcements during the session.

Still, Twitter reacted to a number of talks. You can read them below.

Elder Ulisses Soares talked about welcoming people into the church and providing great service.

i love how elder soares is referring to members of the church as "friends". #GeneralConference — Sister Witch Hazel (@hayzul_nut) October 6, 2018

This is the most beautiful, touching talk, especially hearing Elder Soares talk about not having strangers among us. We can and should do so much better in being more embracing, helpful, and accepting to every Child of God. Christ's Church has so much room. #GeneralConference — A. Whitney Rees (@AriWRees) October 6, 2018

I love how Elder Soares calls them "new friends," not just "new members." As an English teacher, I pray attention to shades of meaning. This is important. #ldsconf #GeneralConference #UlissesSoares — Victoria Hyde (@swingdancefan) October 6, 2018

Don’t let your assignments get in the way of greeting and welcoming visitors and new members of the Church.



Thanks for the reminder, #ElderSoares @Ulisses__Soares



#generalconference — Nathan Anderson (@JNathanAnderson) October 6, 2018

We live in a world that likes to toss around words like "alien" or "stranger" to distance us from other human beings who need us. I'm so grateful for Elder Soares's reminder that there is no stranger to the Savior. #GeneralConference — A. Whitney Rees (@AriWRees) October 6, 2018

Elder Gerrit W. Gong’s talk about the importance of faith in tough times inspired a number of reactions.

Elder Gong: "Have you ever been the only one not invited to a birthday party?

Or been the last one chosen on a team? Or prayed for a relationship that didn't work out?"

Me: *SOB*#ldsconf #generalconference #eldergong pic.twitter.com/naEjZofMFg — Brigham Talbot (@BrighamTalbot) October 6, 2018

The darkest moment of the night is right before dawn. “The light will come when we desire and seek it... and are open to receive it” Garrett Gong #GeneralConference pic.twitter.com/aSbbCJyQ4S — Joe Martin (@joeDmarti) October 6, 2018

elder gong is only encouraging my use of twitter as a creative outlet#generalconference — poetic kate at conference (@poetickate) October 6, 2018

Elder Gong: five ways our campfire of faith will encourage us. #Generalconference pic.twitter.com/w91mmS9uEk — James Valentine (@ValentineJames) October 6, 2018

Elder Gong is helping a lot of people to feel seen right now. #GeneralConference — Elise Egbert (@elisecreates) October 6, 2018

Elder Gong, just wanted to say that your talk was inspiring for me. I needed to hear that. He knows us and is aware of our circumstances. How grateful I am for His infinite and eternal love. #GeneralConference — Star Carter III (@thestarIII) October 6, 2018

Elder Paul B. Pieper spoke about Jesus Christ in his talk.

Paul Pieper emphasizes the scriptural admonition to take on the name of Christ. I think we generally don't take this seriously enough, perhaps because, at those moments when we do take it seriously, it is all-too-sobering. #ldsconf #generalconference — Lincoln Cannon (@LincolnCannon) October 6, 2018

When we take upon ourselves the name of Christ, we take His teachings and His love! Elder Pieper over here giving us good reminders that we need to be out here trying to love as Christ did #GeneralConference — Kalenie Pumpkinie 🎃 (@kaleniewienie) October 6, 2018

Twitter lit up with excitement when Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf stood at the pulpit.

For some reason I feel like it's been forever since I heard from Elder Uchtdorf and I'm so excited #LDSConf #GeneralConference — Elliott Nutter (@eknovel) October 6, 2018

Elder Uchtdorf made Twitter laugh with his joke about how he would be considered a “German shepherd” as he talked about shepherding.

"Great thought was taken to determine what we should call this special emphasis,” he said. “One of the names considered was 'shepherding,' a fitting reference to Christ's invitation, 'Feed my sheep.' However, it had at least one complication: using that term would make me a 'German Shepherd.' Consequently, I am quite content with the term, 'ministering.'"

And the German Shepherd, Elder @UchtdorfDF, brings down the house. #generalconference. Joke of the weekend? — Tad Walch (@Tad_Walch) October 6, 2018

I LOVE ELDER UCHTDORF



HIS SENSE OF HUMOR SURPASSES ALL THINGS#generalconference — poetic kate at conference (@poetickate) October 6, 2018