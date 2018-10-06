SALT LAKE CITY — On the day that the U.S. Senate confirmed a controversial nominee as an associate justice on the Supreme Court, a small group of Utahns stood on a street corner in a moment of solidarity for victims who spoke out against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Similar protests were held in dozens of cities across the country, including at the U.S. Capitol and outside the U.S. Supreme Court, uniting thousands of Americans in support for survivors of sexual violence.

"We need to show these women that they didn't share their pain for nothing," said Chiemi Maloy, of Salt Lake City, who organized the local event. "Even if it doesn't appear that way, and even though the president is shaming us, there is support for them."

Maloy said Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, "knew how difficult it would be … and to still do what she did was so brave. It was a favor to all survivors and to the country."

The protesters shouted at passing cars as they stood at the entrance to City Creek Park, reminding them to vote in the Nov. 6 election.

"I'm deeply concerned and disappointed in our elected officials, who have shown us they are more predator-enablers than representatives," said Terry Mitchell, a victim of sexual abuse. She said the trauma of years of abuse resurfaced in recent weeks during Kavanaugh's dramatic, drawn-out and very public confirmation process.

Mitchell's mouth had a handprint painted over it and "Hatch and Lee must go" was written on a cheek. She held a sign that read "We won't forget 10/6/2018."

Other protesters held signs that read: "Believe survivors," "Americans like justices who don't perjure," "Kava-Nah," and more. They received honks and waves from passers-by, as well as jeers from some LDS Church conferencegoers exhibiting support for Kavanaugh and the Republican majority Senate that confirmed him.

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Saturday that Kavanaugh is perhaps "the most qualified nominee he has seen." The confirmation, he added, "is one of the most important things we have done in my 42 years in the Senate."

"Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation sent a strong message to the country that civility, process and the integrity of our institutions matter," Hatch said. "While the American people will not soon forget the unfair and unjust behavior that led us to one of the Senate's lowest points in decades, today we took an important step in overcoming the politics of personal destruction."

Hatch and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, each expressed gratitude for the opportunity to take part in the historic vote.

"Judge Kavanaugh is a good man," Lee, who is also a member of the committee, said. "He is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States."

Protesters weren't happy with the actions of the Utah senators, though, shouting for change in November.

"At some point you have to be active because you feel things are falling apart around you," said John Cederlund, of Taylorsville.

Kavanaugh's confirmation, he said, "is ruining the whole idea of checks and balances."

"There's no question this candidate is biased," Cederlund said.

Shireen Ghorbani, a Utah candidate for U.S. Congress, attended the protest and said survivors need to see that there is support for them.

"There is a real problem with sexual violence in our own community," she said, adding that she is running to increase diversity on Capitol Hill.

Hatch told protesters earlier this week to "grow up," and to go away. But, that doesn't deter Maloy.

"We will keep fighting until we don't have to anymore," she said.