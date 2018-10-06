SALT LAKE CITY — Latter-day Saint leaders encouraged church members and those estranged from the faith to be steadfast or to return and enjoy gospel joy and blessings during the Saturday afternoon session of the faith's global general conference.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles built his talk around James' Biblical teaching that "a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways."

"Our Savior, on the other hand, was the perfect example of stability," he said.

He acknowledged that life can become a "furnace of affliction," but encouraged church members to become converted and rely on God.

"To persevere firm and steadfast in the faith of Christ requires that the gospel of Jesus Christ penetrate one's heart and soul, meaning that the gospel becomes not just one of many influences in a person's life, but the defining focus of his or her life and character."

When affliction comes, Elder Christofferson said, divine help can make all the difference.

"Without God, these dark experiences tend to despondency, despair, and even bitterness," he said. With God, comfort replaces pain, peace replaces turmoil, and hope replaces sorrow. Remaining firm in the faith of Christ will bring His sustaining grace and support. He will convert trial into blessing... ."

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve said everyone experiences affliction.

"In various times and ways, we all feel inadequate, uncertain, perhaps unworthy," he said. "Yet, in our faithful efforts to love God and to minister to our neighbor, we may feel God’s love and needed inspiration for their and our lives in new and holier ways."

At times, that may require extra effort, he added: "When we have felt, or feel, uncertain, alone, frustrated, angry, let down, disappointed or estranged from God and his restored church, it may take an extra measure of effort and faith to enter again on his covenant path. But it is worth it! Please come, or come again, unto the Lord."

Elder Gong encouraged members to "remember perfection is in Christ, not in ourselves or in the perfectionism of the world."

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve asked members to better welcome and love visitors and new members at church.

"My beloved companions in the work of the Lord, I believe we can do much better and should do better in welcoming new friends into the church," he said, mentioning his own status as a convert to the church with his wife. "I invite you to consider what we can do to be more embracing, accepting, and helpful to them, starting this very next Sunday."

He provided three suggestions, saying new people need true, loyal friends in the church, an assignment to serve and to be taught how to learn and apply scripture.

Bishop Dean M. Davies, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, counseled members to sustain President Russell M. Nelson as the church's living prophet and seek personal revelation.

"The Lord has revealed and continues to reveal to the president of the church the patterns by which the kingdom of God is to be directed in our day. And, at a personal level, he provides guidance as to how each of us should direct our lives, such that our conduct may likewise be acceptable to the Lord."