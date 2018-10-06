SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead following a shooting early Saturday near the Utah Capitol, police said.

Officials contacted Salt Lake police after a man died from gunshot wounds at a Bountiful hospital, said Salt Lake police Lt. Yvette Zayas. The man, whose identity was not released, died about 1:15 a.m.

Police pieced together a crime scene at about 650 N. Darwin St., where Zayas said, "handgun brass" was located on the ground. A shooting was reported there at about 12:38 a.m., she said.

It remains unknown how the man ended up at a Bountiful hospital, and other details about the incident were not immediately released.