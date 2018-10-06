ST. GEORGE — The look on Gavin Morgan's face said it all — pitching four scoreless relief innings in the state championship was no big deal to the freshman.

But it was a big deal for Piute, which turned to the ninth-grader in the key moments, and he helped deliver a 6-5 win over the Wayne Badgers, capturing the 1A fall baseball state championship Saturday at Bruce Hurst Field.

Morgan, who never said, "Aw shucks," but looked like he was about to during postgame interviews, only weighs about 100 pounds. He entered the game against the Badgers with a 6-5 lead and would get no more offensive support. As it turns out, he didn't need it.

"At first, I was worried that they were going to knock him around a little bit because he doesn't throw it quite as fast," said Thunderbird shortstop Quade Gleave. "But after he pitched that first inning, I knew he could do it. I knew we were going to win."

Morgan, who allowed just two hits in four innings of shutout relief, shrugged his shoulders when asked what was working for him.

"My fastball, I guess," he said. "They hit a couple of hard balls, but the defense made the plays."

Morgan allowed a single in the fourth, but he got out of the inning by inducing a shallow fly ball from Wayne cleanup hitter Hunter Batty.

The Badgers threatened to score in the fifth when Morgan walked Ethan Morrill and hit Traven Peterson with one out. The next batter, Daniel Ayala, lined a single to left field. Morrill barreled around third and streaked for home, but Piute left fielder Jax Coburn fired a perfect throw to the plate to gun Morrill down and preserve the slim 6-5 lead.

Wayne's Wyatt Van Orden walked to open the sixth, but a 6-3 double play was executed by Gleave to cut down that threat.

Morgan then mowed the Badgers down in order in the seventh to spark the Thunderbird celebration.

It surprised me when Coach called my number. I haven't really pitched too much this year. I was just trying not to throw it right down the middle. Gavin Morgan

All the scoring in the game came in the first 3 1/2 innings. Wayne led 2-0 in the bottom of the first when Batty lined one down the third base line to score a pair.

A two-run error on a hard hit ball by Garrett Austin in the top of the second tied the game at 2-2. Moments later, Reese Fautin hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to make it 3-2 for Piute.

An RBI single by Austin in the top of the third pushed the Piute lead to 4-2, but the Badgers put together their own rally in the bottom of the third. After singles by Bridger Brian and Batty, Peterson ripped a triple to the gap in right-center to tie the game at 4-4. Ayala then followed with an RBI single to left field to make it a 5-4 Wayne lead.

Piute wasted no time in grabbing the lead back. Westin Sylvester singled and stole second base. Two outs later, Kody Sylvester hit a grounder to short that was bobbled, leaving the two brothers safe at first and third. Coburn then hit a hard grounder to third that was misplayed, allowing both Sylvesters to score, making it 6-5.

The rest of the game belonged to the freshman Morgan, who said he was comfortable in the sudden spotlight.

"I had no idea I would even pitch today," he said. "It surprised me when Coach called my number. I haven't really pitched too much this year. I was just trying not to throw it right down the middle."

Piute coach Travas Blood said his team needed someone to step up.

"We have a lot of talented young kids on this team, and I had a lot of confidence in Gavin Morgan," he said. "He's got ice water in his veins. He's pitched a few innings here and there for us. I knew he could get it done."

The Thunderbirds finished third behind Valley and Wayne in the 1A South, but defeated both those teams in the final four here at Hurst Field. With just four seniors on the squad, the future could be bright for Piute.

"I'm excited," Morgan said. "It would be fun to get three more of these (state championships)."