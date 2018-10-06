SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday afternoon after a three-month-long nomination process.

The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh with a 50-48 vote.

BREAKING: Brett Kavanaugh will be sworn in as an associate justice this evening, the Supreme Court announces, “so that he can begin to participate in the work of the Court immediately.” pic.twitter.com/lOAhfBK2Em — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 6, 2018

Kavanaugh will join Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as well as associate justices Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil M. Gorsuch as the nine Supreme Court justices.

Twitter reacted to the nomination.

President Donald Trump and the White House:

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Members of Congress and politicians:

I’m proud of the Senate for confirming Brett Michael Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/quz2pLhvpU — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 6, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh is a good man. He is eminently qualified to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. I was pleased to vote in favor of cloture and was honored to vote for his confirmation. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 6, 2018

I hope and expect that Judge Kavanaugh's excellent record on the second highest court in the land will be matched by his work on the highest court in the land. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 6, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh is exactly the right person, at the right time to serve on the Supreme Court.



A conservative jurist. A good man with the background and experience worthy of this high honor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

One of our highest medium term priorities must be to enfranchise - to empower, Americans in Puerto Rico, DC, Guam, American Samoa with full representation in Congress and to allow formerly incarcerated individuals to vote. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 6, 2018

My statement on Judge #Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/1Vx9Q6EIxz — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) October 6, 2018

The Senate confirmed Judge Kavanaugh against the will of millions of Americans. So many called their senators to ask they vote no. Women stepped forward with stories of experiencing the horrors and trauma of sexual assault. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 6, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh will no doubt be an activist judge who threatens to hinder the Constitutionally-protected rights that all Americans hold dear for decades to come. — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 6, 2018

With today's vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh, Senate Republicans have once again failed women & survivors, abdicated the Senate’s constitutional advice & consent role, and undermined the public’s confidence in our nation’s Supreme Court. My statement: https://t.co/IbYODH69AN — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 6, 2018

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a qualified jurist who will uphold the original interpretation of the U.S. Constitution as the Framers intended. My statement on the Senate confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the #SCOTUS: pic.twitter.com/H4mAOx1PZe — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) October 6, 2018

Congratulations to Brett Kavanaugh, a highly-intelligent, supremely qualified Judge on his confirmation to the Supreme Court. I will never forget this disgraceful smear campaign that was waged against you. pic.twitter.com/ZG776c3t6l — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) October 6, 2018

This controversial and partisan choice further deepens the divisions in America and profoundly undermines democratic governance. A real tragedy. — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) October 6, 2018

Today, I proudly cast my vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/n54E5dLwxg pic.twitter.com/7Abqu9juqh — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) October 6, 2018

Today’s vote hurts people. It hurts every victim of sexual assault who’s been ignored, every woman who’s been told to be quiet, every person who’ll be on the losing end when Brett Kavanaugh casts a gut-punching deciding vote. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 6, 2018

Today, I voted to confirm Judge Kavanaugh as Justice Kavanaugh. His experience and respect for the Constitution will serve the Supreme Court well. #SCOTUS https://t.co/tKBTGT8kOi — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) October 6, 2018

While I had hoped we could have made more progress in the years since the Anita Hill hearings, I am very confident that there are women & girls watching the Senate’s actions today who will channel their anger and will be joining me in Congress in the years ahead. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 6, 2018

Congress must change course. It’s time to take these attitudes toward women and sweep them out like the cobwebs from an abandoned stage and start over. The Senate failed in its duty today, but I am proud to have opposed this unfit nominee. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) October 6, 2018

Today, I’m left with anger and determination, just like millions of people across the country. I will take @rtraister's advice, and commend it to the women of America and the men who understand our stories – I will stay mad and let that anger propel us to change. pic.twitter.com/jXkRE2MFWH — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 6, 2018

Congratulations to Justice Brett Kavanaugh! — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) October 6, 2018

For the second time in two years, the Senate has confirmed a highly qualified judge to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. Despite attempts to smear his good name, Judge Kavanaugh has proven himself to be a mainstream, independent judge. #SCOTUS — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) October 6, 2018

I voted NO on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) October 6, 2018

Media and pundits:

With the confirmation of Kavanaugh and the process which led to it, (and the treatment of Merrick Garland), the legitimacy of the Supreme Court can justifiably be questioned. The Court must now prove - through its work - that it is worthy of the nation’s trust. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) October 6, 2018

A week that will live in infamy for the US Senate, permanently diminishing its stature. It treated serious allegations as a nuisance to be sidestepped rather than a call to investigate seriously. It then deemed a perfunctory investigation sufficient when it was not. Appalling. — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) October 6, 2018

It can’t be overstated how much Senator Mitch McConnell did to make this historic shift of the Supreme Court happen. And President Trump, aggressive, mocking and brash now can point to the court as his most lasting legacy. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 6, 2018

Welcome to the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 6, 2018