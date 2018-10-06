APTN
Vice President Mike Pence announces the result of the vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in Washington. The bitterly polarized U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday to join the Supreme Court, delivering an election-season triumph to President Donald Trump that could swing the court rightward for a generation after a battle that rubbed raw the country's cultural, gender and political divides. (AP Photo/APTN)
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday afternoon after a three-month-long nomination process.
The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh with a 50-48 vote.
Kavanaugh will join Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as well as associate justices Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil M. Gorsuch as the nine Supreme Court justices.
