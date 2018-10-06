SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Utah Jazz boarded a flight from Utah to Portland, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, they’ll face former Weber State star Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. MT in the Moda Center.

Although the Jazz enter Portland with a perfect 3-0 preseason record, players know they still have much to tighten up before the regular season opener in Sacramento on Oct. 17.

Utah picked up a 129-99 victory against the Adelaide 36ers of the Australian National Basketball League on Friday without reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (rest), Dante Exum (right knee soreness), Raul Neto (right hamstring) and Isaac Haas (right knee injury), but Utah trailed 31-28 in the opening quarter.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder admitted afterward that he wasn’t pleased with the slow start, especially on the defensive end.

“It was pick-and-roll defense,” Snyder said. “With our bigs, when they’re up, people attacking them and getting by we weren’t always there. Transition defense is just discipline.

“But on the perimeter, when people are trying to go to the rim, you have to be able to stay in front of them and not foul,” he added. “I thought, when they were attacking us and we weren’t the aggressors, we weren’t disciplined, and then you start to try and make plays individually, and that’s when we started fouling.”

This Jazz-Trail Blazers meeting is the only preseason game these Northwest Division rivals will play before they play in the regular season.

In their last regular season contest, Portland beat the Jazz 102-93 on April 11 to clinch the division title after Lillard went off for 36 points and 10 assists. However, they split the season series, 2-2, with Donovan Mitchell averaging 23.3 points on just 37.5 percent shooting.

Although Sunday’s contest won’t affect the official standings, Mitchell is still treating it like it counts.

After Portland, the Jazz will play its preseason finale in Sacramento on Thursday, Oct. 11 before starting the 2018-19 campaign. Utah is ready to go.

“I think for us it is just … obviously it is preseason but we have to treat it like a regular season, we have to go out there and withstand,” said Mitchell, who ended with 18 points and three rebounds in 17 minutes against Adelaide. “We have been playing against each other for so long, now you are playing against a top team in Portland and then Sacramento.

“If you remember last year, our last season we played Phoenix the last preseason game and then played them right back and lost by 30 [points], so we have to understand whether we win or lose that game against Sacramento we have to come back and get ready for the start of the season, and also not take Portland lightly and go out there and played defensively,” he added. “I think this was a good game to have now, better than Sunday.”