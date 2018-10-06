The Darcy family talks with Ammon Smith about the dinosaur display he created for Halloween in the front yard of his home in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. For the past several years, Smith has built a pirate ship, a haunted train, a giant dragon and King Kong climbing the Empire State Building. For those who want to take a peek at the display, Smith lives near 1500 South on 900 East.

